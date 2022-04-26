ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

A Lafayette Man Falls Victim to a Social Media Scam and loses $1,000.

By Drakkar Francois
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmA4r_0fK4p8sT00

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, fell victim to a social media scam. On April 20th he noticed both his Instagram and bank account were hacked.

The alleged victim says he normally shops across all social media platforms; that means his banking information was linked to them all.

He says last week Wednesday he received links from Instagram to his cellphone and after clicking one of the links he wasn’t able to log into his Instagram account again.

“It was supposed to be from Instagram, but it was a hacker. So, the hacker was already sending messages to my phone with fake links. It looks exactly like an Instagram message, but the link is not the same,” the man tells us.

He also says shortly after he clicked a link from his cellphone, he noticed a withdrawal from his bank account.

“I bank with Chase so, immediately after any withdrawal from my account I get a notification sent to my phone through the app and email saying a thousand dollars was taken out of my account,” the anonymous man stated.

Better Business Bureau President Jillian Dickerson says before clicking any link that is sent to you, you should make sure the link is a credible site.

“If a link is sent to you or you see a post asking to take a survey or the latest news headline and something just sounds too good to be true do not click on it. You can hover over the link, and it will show you the direct link of where it’s going to bring you to. Make sure that it may look like a credible site, but when you hover over its link it will bring you somewhere completely different,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson also advises any victims of social media hacking to report the issue to website www.ic3.gov .

