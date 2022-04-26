ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bo Bichette’s slam powers Blue Jays’ win over Red Sox

Bo Bichette hit his first career grand slam to break a tie in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 6-2 Monday night.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman hit solo home runs for Toronto in the opener of a four-game series.

Toronto starter Jose Berrios allowed two runs, five hits and one walk while striking out four in seven-plus innings.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs and five hits and struck out five in seven innings.

Boston loaded the bases with one out in the second on a double, a walk and a single, but Christian Arroyo bounced back to Berrios to start a home-to-first double play.

Toronto center fielder George Springer made a running, diving catch in left center on a drive by Kevin Plawecki to end the top of the fifth.

Gurriel led off the bottom of the fifth with a homer to left, his second of the season.

Chapman hit his third homer of the season with two out in the seventh inning.

After Xander Bogaerts led off the fourth with a single, Berrios retired 12 batters in a row until Bobby Dalbec and Arroyo led off the eighth with singles.

Adam Cimber (4-0) replaced Berrios. Plawecki sacrificed the runners to second and third and Enrique Hernandez hit an RBI single. Alex Verdugo tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

Matt Strahm (1-1) replaced Eovaldi and allowed a one-out single to Santiago Espinal and an infield hit on a bunt by Bradley Zimmer when Dalbec dropped the pitcher’s flip to first.

Tyler Danish took over and allowed Springer’s single to load the bases. Bichette hit his second homer of the season to right field and Toronto led 6-2.

Julian Merryweather pitched around a leadoff double in the ninth.

Toronto put Cavan Biggio on the COVID-related injured list on Monday and promoted right-hander Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo.

The Red Sox put right-handers Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on the COVID-19 restricted list on Monday.

Boston added right-handers Danish and John Schreiber. Catcher Plawecki was reinstated from the COVID-related IL. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, was not with the team.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB World reacts to Angels’ Mike Trout’s insane accidental triple

An accidental triple? Who else but Mike Trout! In the sixth inning of a 1-0 game with the Angels leading the Guardians in Anaheim, Shane Bieber was facing Mike Trout. Bieber was spinning a gem but Trout had squared two balls up off of the Cleveland ace. But both of Trout’s hard hits had resulted in outs. So when Trout took the following check swing, nobody in the park expected it to result in an extra base hit, let alone a three-bagger.
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Alonso upset with Stubby Clapp over ‘cheap’ move

Pete Alonso was not at all happy with the St. Louis Cardinals after the bench-clearing incident during Wednesday’s game. Nolan Arenado was upset after the Mets threw up and in on him in the 8th inning as retaliation for JD Davis being hit in the top of the inning. The benches from both sides cleared, leading to a scuffle between the teams (video here).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

Joc quickly quiets heckling Brewers fans with clutch homer

Don’t mess with Joc Pederson. Some Milwaukee fans found that out the hard way Monday night. With the Giants trailing the Brewers 1-0 in the eighth inning, the Bay Area native strolled up to the plate at American Family Field. Milwaukee’s pitching staff had cruised through San Francisco’s lineup...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanBuzz

Angel Hernandez is the Worst Umpire in the History of Major League Baseball

Angel Hernandez is the worst home plate umpire to ever say “Play Ball!” on a Major League Baseball diamond. I know it. You know it. We all know. There are few umpires whose names invoke rage in every baseball fan. Jim Joyce could be second place, but Angel Hernadez is miles ahead of him. At least with Joyce fans are able to remember specific calls he botched. Ask 100 fans about Angel Hernandez’s worst missed call and you’ll get one hundred different answers.
MLB
numberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk catching for Blue Jays versus Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox. Kirk is replacing Tyler Heineman behind the bag and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project Kirk for 8.3 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
BOSTON, MA
