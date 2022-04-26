ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics complete 4-game sweep of Nets with 116-112 victory

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown had 22 and the Boston Celtics completed a four-game sweep of...

fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
ClutchPoints

Paul Pierce, Kyle Kuzma, NBA world react to Celtics’ sweep of Nets

The Boston Celtics completed the only sweep of the 2022 playoffs first round after taking down the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 on Monday. Kevin Durant and co. tried hard to extend the series, and at one point in the fourth quarter, it looked like they were coming back. Unfortunately, they just didn’t have enough to beat Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Beantown squad.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Nets takeaways: Tatum makes statement in series-clinching win

The Boston Celtics broke out the brooms in Brooklyn as they completed a first-round series sweep of the Nets on Monday night. With a dramatic 116-112 win in Game 4, the C's showed one last time why they didn't fear a Round 1 matchup with Brooklyn. They outscored the Nets in the first three quarters and staved off their last-ditch effort to stay alive in the fourth.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Celtics Talk: Eddie House breaks down Celtics' 3-0 start vs. Nets

On the latest episode of Celtics Talk, Chris Forsberg is joined by 2008 NBA Champion Eddie House to discuss whether or not the Boston Celtics can indeed finish off a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. Though the Celtics are hardly blowing the Nets out,...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Is Jaylen Brown's hamstring a concern? Celtics star addresses injury

As Celtics fans basked in the afterglow of Boston's first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, Jaylen Brown raised a few eyebrows in his postgame interview with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin. "Just gotta be poised," Brown told Chin when asked about his mindset after Jayson Tatum fouled...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Addresses The Celtics Following Sweep

Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards on the planet, however, he did not show that this past week as the Brooklyn Nets were swept out of the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Irving was simply awful outside of Game 1, and many pundits were puzzled by Irving's poor play. At times, he seemed simply unmotivated and it was really a shock to see how far he had fallen.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Trolls The Brooklyn Nets After Getting Swept By Celtics: “Can I Get A Half Of The Nets?”

The Boston Celtics confirmed they are arguably the strongest team in the young 2022 NBA playoffs. After a regular season that started with them looking lost, unable to develop chemistry and like a team that would split up their star duo, they have turned things around in the past couple of months, demonstrating they are a dangerous squad for the rest of the league.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Ime Udoka shows Celtics' confidence with perfect quote

The Boston Celtics are a confident bunch heading into the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and rightfully so. After hearing plenty of pundits say they should try to avoid the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs, the C's responded with a series sweep of the preseason title favorite. By shutting down the superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Boston proved it can go toe-to-toe with any team in the league.
BOSTON, MA
