ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Luis Gonzalez’s first career homer lifts Giants over Brewers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxr6j_0fK4ozfe00

Luis Gonzalez hit his first major league home run with one aboard in the top of the ninth inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 4-2 victory over the Brewers on Monday night in a one-game stopover in Milwaukee.

Wilmer Flores drew a two-out walk off Jake Cousins (2-1), who came on to start the ninth. Gonzalez then sent a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right. He was playing in his fourth big-league game of the season and the 13th of his career.

Camilo Doval, the eighth Giants pitcher used in a bullpen game, tossed a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Willy Adames, who entered the day hitting .190, brought the Brewers even at 2-2 in the eighth with his second homer, a two-out solo shot to left-center off Jake McGee (1-1).

The Giants finished their 11-game road trip 8-3, their best winning percentage on a trip of 10 or more games since going 8-2 from July 14-24, 1994.

After managing just two hits and no runs in 6 2/3 innings against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, Joc Pederson put the Giants up 2-1 in the top of the eighth with a two-run homer off Trevor Gott. Curt Casali lined a two-out double to left, and Pederson followed with his sixth home run, sending a 1-0 pitch 435 feet to right-center.

Burnes, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, allowed a first-inning single and then exited after giving up a two-out single to Gonzalez in the seventh. He walked two and hit a batter, while striking out 11 — his 14th career game of 10 or more strikeouts — as he lowered his ERA to 1.75.

Keston Hiura manufactured a small-ball run in the second to put Milwaukee up 1-0. Hiura beat out an infield single to third and took second on Lorenzo Cain’s sharp groundout to short. Hiura moved to third on an errant pickoff throw by Dominic Leone, then scored on Mike Brosseau’s two-out infield single to short.

The Giants’ single-game stop in Milwaukee was one of three rescheduled games from a series that was postponed due to the delayed start of the season following the lockout. The other two games from that series will be made up in a doubleheader on Sept. 8.

The Brewers head to Pittsburgh for three games against the Pirates starting Tuesday, while the Giants continue home for a two-game series against the Oakland A’s.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

MLB World reacts to Angels’ Mike Trout’s insane accidental triple

An accidental triple? Who else but Mike Trout! In the sixth inning of a 1-0 game with the Angels leading the Guardians in Anaheim, Shane Bieber was facing Mike Trout. Bieber was spinning a gem but Trout had squared two balls up off of the Cleveland ace. But both of Trout’s hard hits had resulted in outs. So when Trout took the following check swing, nobody in the park expected it to result in an extra base hit, let alone a three-bagger.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

Joc quickly quiets heckling Brewers fans with clutch homer

Don’t mess with Joc Pederson. Some Milwaukee fans found that out the hard way Monday night. With the Giants trailing the Brewers 1-0 in the eighth inning, the Bay Area native strolled up to the plate at American Family Field. Milwaukee’s pitching staff had cruised through San Francisco’s lineup...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
theScore

A's president calls out Giants for poor attendance during Bay Bridge Series

The Oakland Athletics are struggling with attendance issues early this season, but it seems team president Dave Kaval is more focused on the gate at Oracle Park. During Tuesday evening's game between the Athletics and host San Francisco Giants, Kaval issued a series of tweets seemingly critical of poor attendance for the series, blaming local media and Giants marketing staff:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Angel Hernandez proves he is MLB’s worst umpire after embarrassing Phillies, Brewers performance

The first thing I want to make clear is that being an umpire or referee in any professional sport is an incredibly difficult occupation. Although video replays have been implemented to help, umpires/referees ultimately hold the power to decide the outcome of the game. And even when they make the correct call they still tend to hear plenty of complaining. With that being said, the performance of MLB umpire Angel Hernandez was downright awful on Sunday night in the Phillies and Brewers game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

MLB umpire Angel Hernandez’s hilarious reaction in his car to Phillies fan heckling him

The Philadelphia Phillies Sunday night contest against the Milwaukee Brewers was a game dominated by pitching- and umpiring. Longtime MLB umpire Angel Hernandez, who has been notorious for drawing the ire of fans and players alike anytime he’s behind the plate calling balls and strikes, was up to his usual antics on Sunday. Hernandez made multiple calls during the Phillies game that even left the announcers dumbfounded and the players, such as Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, absolutely irate. Needless to say, there weren’t many fans leaving Citizens Bank Park happy with the MLB ump’s performance. As it turns out, Hernandez didn’t have the best day at the office, as he graded out pretty poorly on the umpire scorecard. Well, one Phillies fan went to great lengths to inform Hernandez just how displeased he was with his performance, waiting for the umpire to drive off from the ballpark in his car before heckling him one last time for the night. Hernandez’ response was gold, as posted by Welcome To The Ump Show on Twitter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Mcgee
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Trevor Gott
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Mike Brosseau
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Homer
Person
Dominic Leone
Person
Lorenzo Cain
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox stop skid by topping Royals 7-3

Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox stopped an eight-game slide with a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. The winning rally for the White Sox started when Danny Mendick and Tim Anderson hit consecutive two-out singles off...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy