‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’ Heads To Christmas Time

In the wake of Illumination’s Nintendo movie Mario moving off of Wednesday, Dec. 21, Dreamworks Animation ’s sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will now take over that slot, moving back from its Sept. 23 release date.

Universal brought families back during the pandemic this past Christmas with Illumination’s Sing 2 which made $162.6M, and played wide (north of 2,000 theaters) into early April; a great hold for a family movie.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the sequel to the 2011 Shrek spinoff Puss in Boots which made $149.2M domestic, close to $555M WW.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish moves in the wake of 20th Century Studios’ Avatar 2 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Dec. 16, and is also opening on the same day as Sony’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody. On Christmas Day, Paramount as Damien Chazelle’s Babylon while Sony has Tom Hanks’ A Man Called Otto.

As Deadline’s Rosy Cordero first told you, Salma Hayek Pinault ( Eternals , House of Gucci ) is set to reprise the role of Kitty Softpaws reteaming with Antonio Banderas who plays the titular feline. Harvey Guillén ( What We Do in the Shadows ) is making his franchise debut in the role of Perro, Kitty and Puss’ canine associate.

Also part of the ensemble is Florence Pugh ( Black Widow ), Olivia Colman ( The Favourite ), Wagner Moura ( Narcos ), Ray Winstone ( Black Widow ), John Mulaney ( Big Mouth ), Da’Vine Joy Randolph ( The Lost City ), Anthony Mendez ( Jane the Virgin ), and Samson Kayo ( Our Flag Means Death ).

Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado serve as director and co-director of The Last Wish , respectively; Mark Swift will produce. All three are part of The Croods: A New Age creative team.

The film is executive-produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.