Toronto 6, Boston 2

TORONTO — With manager Alex Cora back on the bench, the Boston Red Sox broke out of their recent slump. Xander Bogaerts had four hits and the Red Sox celebrated Cora’s return from COVID-19 by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 on Wednesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.
TORONTO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox put right-handers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford on the restricted list before Monday night’s game in Toronto, the opener of a four-game series north of the border. To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second...
The Toronto Blue Jays will have Alejandro Kirk at catcher for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Kirk will bat sixth for the Blue Jays in addition to handling catching duties, while Zack Collins moves to the bench. Kirk has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and...
The Blue Jays continued to aggressively shop in both the free-agent and trade markets, adding what they hope are the finishing touches on a postseason contender. Yimi Garcia, RP: Two years, $11MM (includes $1M buyout of $5M club option for 2024; option vests for $6M if Garcia hits innings/appearance thresholds)
April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
The Boston Red Sox did not list Christian Vazquez as a starter in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vazquez will take the evening off while Kevin Plawecki takes a turn at catcher and bats ninth against the Blue Jays. Vazquez is projected to make 448...
TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Monday night. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays. José Berríos allowed two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings and Adam Cimber (4-0) got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Heineman will catch for right-hander Ross Stripling on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Wacha and Boston. Zack Collins will move to the designated hitter role with Santiago Espinal moving to the bench.
Ahead of the opener of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays north of the border, the Boston Red Sox placed two pitchers on the restricted list. Starter Tanner Houck -- who told the Boston Globe earlier this month that he's unvaccinated against COVID-19 -- and reliever Kutter Crawford were placed on the restricted list Monday. Houck and Crawford won't be traveling with the Red Sox to the Rogers Centre for a four-game set against the Blue Jays, who are tied with the New York Yankees atop the American League East.
Before opening a four-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Monday, the Red Sox placed right-handers Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on the restricted list. To take their place on the roster, fellow righties Tyler Danish and John Schreiber were called up from Triple-A Worcester, the club announced.
