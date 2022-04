The Milwaukee Brewers placed catcher Victor Caratini on the COVID-19 injured list. Caratini will be unavailable until he tests negative for the virus. The Brewers recalled Alex Jackson from Triple-A Nashville to work behind Omar Narvaez as the second catcher. Narvaez is starting on Tuesday and hitting seventh against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO