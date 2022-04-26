ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe DiMaggio, Boston Children's team up on complex care

By Alia Paavola
Cover picture for the articleJoe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, based in Hollywood, Fla., launched an alliance with Boston Children's hospital April 25 to enhance access to complex pediatric care in South Florida. Under the alliance, Joe DiMaggio will see patients at its new complex care center and can refer patients to specialists at Boston...

