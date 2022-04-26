ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore City Council Invites General Public To Hearing On Vacant House Legislation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore residents will be able to learn more about new legislation designed to increase penalties for people who own vacant properties during a hearing at Baltimore City Hall on Tuesday.

The hearing will take place at 5 p.m. People can sign up to have their opinions heard at testimony@baltimorecity.gov.

In March, City Council President Nick Mosby introduced three bills that addressed emergency response fees, registration fees and penalties, and complaint fines.

The first of the three bills is tailored to address emergency response fees. It requires vacant property owners to pay for emergency response services provided by the Baltimore City Fire Department, according to a shortlist provided by Mosby.

The bill allows the fire department to recover costs associated with fire investigations, incidents involving hazardous materials, water incidents, and other incidents that involve fire personnel.

The second bill strengthens the city’s vacant registration process by incentivizing vacant property owners to address outstanding code violations and work towards deregistering their property as a vacant, per the shortlist.

The third bill incentivizes vacant property owners to address complaints about their property by establishing a fee structure for repeated substantiated 311 service requests, according to the shortlist.

Mosby is one of many lawmakers who has made a move to crackdown on the dangers posed by the roughly 15,000 vacant properties in Baltimore after a fire at a vacant house killed three firefighters in January.

Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler, and Kenny Lacayo died after part of a vacant house in the 200 block of South Stricker Street collapsed on them.

A fourth firefighter, John McMaster , was injured when part of the vacant house collapsed on the firefighters. McMaster was treated for his injuries and released from Shock Trauma.

That house that stole their lives had been vacant since 2010.

The fire that killed the three firefighters was just one in a long line of fires at vacant buildings . But fires aren’t the only problem.

Firefighters have encountered dangerous conditions while battling the fires that have chewed away at those vacant buildings.

They have also encountered strange situations while performing their duties.

For example, on March 14, firefighters had to work with police on subduing a man they pulled out of a vacant house with smoke rising from it.

They were sent to the 1100 block of N. Carrollton Avenue at 12:08 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Once there, they found a squatter and a burn barrel with flames that damaged 1105 N. Carrollton Avenue, the spokesperson said.

Firefighters removed the squatter from the house and—not long after—he got into a verbal dispute with neighborhood residents that evolved into a fistfight.

Then, on March 18, police and firefighters worked together to remove human remains from a vacant house in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The human remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office to be identified and to determine the cause of death.

Days later, on March 20, they were asked to battle a crawling fire that damaged three vacant houses.

Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on its social media account that firefighters battled the large blaze in the 500 block of Presstman Street.

Union officials later confirmed that the same three houses were also on fire in February .

The meeting will take place in the council chamber, which is on the fourth floor of Baltimore City Hall.

Face masks are required inside the council chamber.

CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Postpones Tax Sale To Protect Baltimore Homeowners

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott postponed the city’s annual tax sale on houses to allow more homeowners to pay off existing liens on their properties on Wednesday. Scott said he directed the Department of Finance to remove all owner-occupied properties from the sale. This will allow homeowners to use the resources available to assist them in resolving issues with their liens, according to city officials. Roughly 2,900 owner-occupied properties were slated to be included in the sale, city officials said. Stabilizing Baltimore’s communities is central to advancing the city’s vision for Equitable Neighborhood Development, Scott said.  “Rebuilding our city must begin with stabilizing...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Fire Newly Hired Administrator Because He Is A ‘Person Of Interest’ In A Homicide, Harrison Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s citizens are reacting to a scandal at the Baltimore Police Department. The department recently had to fire its new chief of fiscal services because he is a “person of interest” in a homicide investigation, Police Chief Michael Harrison confirmed Wednesday. A spokesperson for the department confirmed the official’s identity as Dana Hayes and said he was hired on April 11. Harrison clarified Hayes is not a suspect in the case and there was no warrant for his arrest. He was fired on Tuesday and interviewed by investigators on Wednesday, the commissioner said. “The HR department did a background investigation,” Harrison...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Affordable Housing Project Resumes In O’Donnell Heights

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Saturday that he would be restarting of the Key’s Pointe development project in O’Donnell Heights, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, Maryland State Delegate Brooke Lierman, Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen, Housing Authority of Baltimore City President & CEO Janet Abrahams, and some community leaders joined Scott for the announcement.  Proud to stand with O’Donnell Heights community to announce that the City/State have committed $$$$ to finally rebuild housing so that displaced residents can come back AND that we are committing millions to a new regional park....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Fallen Firefighters Get An Earth Day Tree

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said on Saturday that he was filled with joy after watching the community come together to celebrate the lives of three Baltimore firefighters who died while battling a house fire in January. Scott made the comment in a social media after planting a tree at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School to honor fallen firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler, and Kenny Lacayo in West Baltimore on Earth Day. It fills me with joy to see our community coming together to celebrate the lives of Fallen Firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and FF/ PM Kenneth...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Avenue Market In West Baltimore Gets $2 Million In Federal Funding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Avenue Market in West Baltimore is getting $2 million in federal money for renovations, local officials said Monday. Cherrie Woods, director of marketing and communications for Baltimore Public Markets, the nonprofit that oversees five of the six markets in the city, said the building is undergoing a top-to-bottom renovation, including the reconstruction of 30 stalls and the creation of a hub to improve access to healthy foods. Plans for the renovated market include an event space and demonstration kitchen, said Woods. No Boundaries Coalition, a West Baltimore advocacy group, is the only seller currently offering fresh produce, according to a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan’s $200 Million Affordable Housing Package To Create 6,000 Affordable Housing Units In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that more than $200 million in financing tools and new programs will be made available to create new affordable housing opportunities in Maryland.  The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will administer the funds to produce more than 6,000 additional units statewide amid rising construction costs and interest rates, according to state officials. Our administration has provided financing and tax credits to create or preserve 22,000+ affordable rental units across the state—a level of production never before seen in the State of Maryland. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 27, 2022 “During our administration, we...
MARYLAND STATE
