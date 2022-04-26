ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

COVID-19: How Cases in the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fK4mtRi00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT metro area consists of just Fairfield County. As of April 24, there were 21,878.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Bridgeport residents, 11.8% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.6% in July 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Connecticut where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
35300 New Haven-Milford, CT 857,513 198,147 23,107.2 2,817 328.5
14860 Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT 943,926 206,516 21,878.4 2,711 287.2
35980 Norwich-New London, CT 267,390 55,721 20,838.9 657 245.7
25540 Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT 1,207,677 229,064 18,967.3 3,882 321.4

