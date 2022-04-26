COVID-19: Chico, CA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Chico, CA metro area consists of just Butte County. As of April 24, there were 17,609.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Chico residents, the 15th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Chico metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Chico, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 66,723 36,924.5 910 503.6 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 55,198 36,629.9 445 295.3 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 134,546 29,128.9 1,439 311.5 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 43,445 27,951.0 354 227.8 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 238,264 26,842.4 2,262 254.8 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,210,681 26,547.3 13,424 294.4 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 70,900 26,125.5 813 299.6 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,436,512 25,936.7 38,593 291.3 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 254,703 25,870.8 2,740 278.3 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 134,939 24,841.8 1,630 300.1 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 809,020 24,396.9 5,231 157.7 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 175,952 23,694.0 2,222 299.2 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 39,852 23,106.8 345 200.0 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 183,210 21,623.7 1,475 174.1 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 93,413 21,553.0 727 167.7 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 36,771 20,518.2 554 309.1 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 91,073 20,473.7 685 154.0 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 56,557 20,043.9 476 168.7 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 87,411 19,783.9 447 101.2 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 26,993 19,332.8 143 102.4 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 446,641 19,285.2 4,126 178.2 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 50,138 18,301.1 261 95.3 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 39,766 17,609.8 408 180.7 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 86,988 17,405.5 485 97.0 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 342,407 17,225.0 2,372 119.3 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 779,253 16,575.2 4,974 105.8

