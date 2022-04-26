ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: California-Lexington Park, MD Metro Area Among the Safest in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fK4mgDV00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The California-Lexington Park, MD metro area consists of just St. Mary's County. As of April 24, there were 16,875.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 California residents, the eighth lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the California-Lexington Park metro area, unemployment peaked at 7.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the California-Lexington Park, MD metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
25180 Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV 283,147 75,165 26,546.3 941 332.3
19060 Cumberland, MD-WV 98,612 25,018 25,370.1 516 523.3
41540 Salisbury, MD-DE 404,417 95,359 23,579.4 1,404 347.2
15680 California-Lexington Park, MD 112,290 18,949 16,875.1 213 189.7
12580 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 2,796,733 447,084 15,985.9 6,765 241.9

