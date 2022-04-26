ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

COVID-19: Bowling Green, KY Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fK4mfKm00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Bowling Green, KY metro area consists of Warren County, Allen County, Butler County, and one other county. As of April 24, there were 32,094.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Bowling Green residents, the 16th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Bowling Green metro area, Warren County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 33,407.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Warren County, the most of any county in Bowling Green, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Edmonson County, there were 21,074.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Bowling Green.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Bowling Green metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Bowling Green, KY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
14540 Bowling Green, KY 174,498 56,004 32,094.4 552 316.3
36980 Owensboro, KY 118,477 36,229 30,578.9 456 384.9
30460 Lexington-Fayette, KY 510,647 151,005 29,571.3 989 193.7
31140 Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN 1,257,088 355,838 28,306.5 3,808 302.9
21060 Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY 150,913 42,121 27,910.8 557 369.1

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Bowling Green, KY
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
Bowling Green, KY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#United States#Covid#Americans#The Bowling Green
24/7 Wall St.

Towns Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
WTVQ

Kentucky lands Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky has landed one of the top scorers in the transfer portal. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves is headed to Lexington. The 6-foot-6 guard picked UK over Oregon, Xavier, DePaul and Nebraska. Reeves is an elite scorer who averaged 20 points while shooting 46.9% from the floor...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Heaven Hill to revive its whiskey production in its hometown

Heaven Hill Distillery, one of the world’s largest bourbon producers, plans to revive its whiskey production in its Kentucky hometown — more than a quarter century after a devastating fire destroyed a previous production facility.The family-owned and operated spirits company announced plans Wednesday to build a $135 million distillery expected to open by 2024 at Bardstown — in the heart of the state's bourbon country.It's the latest sign that Bluegrass State whiskey producers — both large and small — are bullish on future demand for their spirits. Kentucky's bourbon sector is in the midst of an expansion phase totaling billions...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

112K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy