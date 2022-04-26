ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fK4mbns00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metro area consists of Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, and 11 other counties. As of April 24, there were 22,580.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Chicago residents, 8.9% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area, Jasper County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 26,983.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Jasper County, the most of any county in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Newton County, there were 18,346.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
19180 Danville, IL 77,563 27,976 36,068.7 296 381.6
16060 Carbondale-Marion, IL 137,573 42,642 30,995.9 408 296.6
16580 Champaign-Urbana, IL 226,323 68,797 30,397.7 310 137.0
14010 Bloomington, IL 172,578 50,395 29,201.3 291 168.6
19500 Decatur, IL 105,528 30,601 28,998.0 344 326.0
44100 Springfield, IL 209,167 58,677 28,052.7 409 195.5
40420 Rockford, IL 338,356 90,694 26,804.3 936 276.6
37900 Peoria, IL 406,883 108,392 26,639.6 1,283 315.3
28100 Kankakee, IL 110,637 28,925 26,144.1 365 329.9
16980 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 9,508,605 2,147,127 22,580.9 24,253 255.1

beckershospitalreview.com

BA.2 case proportion falls for 2nd week, CDC data shows

The proportion of COVID-19 cases involving the omicron subvariant BA.2 has declined for the second consecutive week as a new omicron sublineage appears to be gaining a foothold in the U.S., CDC data shows. The sublineage — BA.2.12.1 — accounted for 28.7 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the week...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US Cities With the Widest Income Gaps

Having reached a high in the Roaring ‘20s, where raucous wealth played against extreme poverty, with  large numbers of poor people leaving their agrarian roots for low-paying jobs in the cities, income inequality at that level has returned. From 1928, a year before the start of the Great Depression, to 1978, the income gap gradually […]
ECONOMY
Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How South Carolina Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 219,423,356 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 67.1% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michigan Advance

Study says vaccination would have prevented about one-quarter of all U.S. COVID deaths

As COVID-19 numbers begin to rise again, both nationally and in Michigan, a new analysis has given additional weight to the already overwhelming evidence that vaccines do make a difference.  In fact, according to the Peterson Center on Healthcare and Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), since June 2021 when every American adult had access to a […] The post Study says vaccination would have prevented about one-quarter of all U.S. COVID deaths  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WGN News

Cook County surpasses 1M vaccine doses

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County Health (CCH) is celebrating the administering of its one-millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will join other county leaders at a 2 p.m. event to mark the milestone. According to a press release, CCH is among the first...
COOK COUNTY, IL
KOMO News

Study: Washington state ranks 7th in country for healthcare, United States 24th worldwide

WASHINGTON STATE — New research from Social Security Office Near Me found Washington state ranks seventh in the country for healthcare. Social Security Office Near Me — which, according to its website, provides "clear and practical information to our readers to answer every question they have about Social Security, Medicare, aging, and retirement" — ranked all 50 states using healthcare spending, number of hospitals per million residents, LPI score and physicians per 10,000 residents as criteria.
WASHINGTON STATE
