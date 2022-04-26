ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

COVID-19: How Cases in the Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fK4mUZf00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Canton-Massillon, OH metro area consists of Stark County and Carroll County. As of April 24, there were 21,285.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Canton residents, 14.2% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Canton-Massillon metro area, Stark County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 21,437.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Stark County, the most of any county in Canton-Massillon, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Carroll County, there were 19,222.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Canton-Massillon.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Canton-Massillon metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Canton-Massillon, OH metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
30620 Lima, OH 103,175 27,449 26,604.3 477 462.3
31900 Mansfield, OH 121,100 31,551 26,053.7 505 417.0
44220 Springfield, OH 134,726 34,957 25,946.7 581 431.2
17140 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,201,741 540,266 24,538.1 5,760 261.6
19430 Dayton-Kettering, OH 803,543 190,074 23,654.5 2,997 373.0
45780 Toledo, OH 644,137 151,197 23,472.8 2,085 323.7
18140 Columbus, OH 2,077,761 479,913 23,097.6 4,573 220.1
49660 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 541,846 118,378 21,847.2 2,515 464.2
17460 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 2,056,898 441,362 21,457.7 6,239 303.3
15940 Canton-Massillon, OH 399,736 85,087 21,285.8 1,832 458.3
10420 Akron, OH 703,845 146,658 20,836.7 2,147 305.0

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Massillon, OH
Health
City
Toledo, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Massillon, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Massillon, OH
Government
AccuWeather

Potent storm system to unload heavy snow across northeastern US

Residents of the northeastern United States are preparing for a strong and potentially disruptive storm that could deliver up to a foot of snow, heavy rain and fierce winds through Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Despite the calendar showing a mid-April date, heavy, accumulating snow is forecast to spread across many...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Winterlike chill to close out April in Northeast

As has been the case so often this spring, another blast of chilly air is on the way for the northeastern United States just when many residents may have been hoping that warmth would fully take over. AccuWeather meteorologists say this pattern change will allow snowflakes to fly once again over the interior parts of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#U S Census Bureau#Americans#The Canton Massillon
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Widest Income Gaps

Having reached a high in the Roaring ‘20s, where raucous wealth played against extreme poverty, with  large numbers of poor people leaving their agrarian roots for low-paying jobs in the cities, income inequality at that level has returned. From 1928, a year before the start of the Great Depression, to 1978, the income gap gradually […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Massachusetts Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 219,423,356 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 67.1% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WOWT

Valley seeing very fast population growth

More legal back and forth tonight between Charles Herbster and the state senator accusing him of sexual assault. 6 On Your Side: Federal parenting program set to expire. A program that changes the lives of Nebraska families each year could end in a matter of months. Updated: 3 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
97X

Another Brutal Tick Season For The Quad Cities In 2022

We are all excited for Summer, and as Midwesterners, we know that with Summer comes ticks. The Midwest has some of the most abundant and diverse populations of ticks across the whole country, and this year we are seeing the continuing trend of a severe tick season. We saw this trend in 2021 as well.
POLITICS
Nick 97.5

Here is What Type of Weather to Expect this Summer in Alabama

Severe weather season always interrupts springtime in Alabama and this year it has been quite busy. Now our sights are set on the joy of summer. For many Alabamians, the unofficial start to the summer season is Memorial Day weekend with the official launch being Summer Solstice on Tuesday, June 21. Many are ready for the hot summer months and some are ready to crank up the air conditioner. Others are ready to jump in the pool.
ALABAMA STATE
freightwaves.com

How rare (or common) are EF5 tornadoes?

Tornadoes are among the most violent weather events on Earth. Each year, more than 2,000 tornadoes are recorded worldwide, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The large majority of them occur in North America and Europe, with an annual average of 1,245 in the U.S. and more than half of those occurring between April and June.
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

112K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy