COVID-19: Charlottesville, VA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fK4mKzd00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Charlottesville, VA metro area consists of Albemarle County, the city of Charlottesville, Fluvanna County, and two other counties. As of April 24, there were 17,841.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Charlottesville residents, the 18th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Charlottesville metro area, Greene County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 20,385.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Greene County, the most of any county in Charlottesville, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Albemarle County, there were 16,619.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Charlottesville.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Charlottesville metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Charlottesville, VA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
44420 Staunton, VA 121,651 30,165 24,796.3 389 319.8
49020 Winchester, VA-WV 137,621 32,774 23,814.7 395 287.0
31340 Lynchburg, VA 261,652 60,222 23,016.1 857 327.5
40220 Roanoke, VA 313,009 67,515 21,569.7 1,059 338.3
13980 Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA 166,785 34,952 20,956.3 389 233.2
25500 Harrisonburg, VA 133,557 27,784 20,803.1 385 288.3
40060 Richmond, VA 1,269,530 263,408 20,748.5 3,318 261.4
47260 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 1,761,729 345,748 19,625.5 3,872 219.8
16820 Charlottesville, VA 215,445 38,439 17,841.7 374 173.6

