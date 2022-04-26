Discussion to ban or restrict student cell phone use at RPS reignited

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - When it comes to a life or death situation, every second counts. A quick response by first responders can make a difference in a patient's outcome. For Worth County residents, however, there is no local ambulance service or hospital within the county. Instead, the Mason City Fire Department offers EMS service to the county, primarily transporting those needing care to MercyOne North Iowa, as well as Forest City and Lake Mills EMS, and Osage EMS assists if need be. Because these departments are out of county, response times add up quick, and that's something that the county is working to address.

WORTH COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO