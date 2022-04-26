ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

USHL Clark Cup Playoffs First Round: Phantoms fall to Madison in game one

By Dante Centofanti
WFMJ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clark Cup Playoffs returned to Youngstown tonight as the Phantoms hosted the Madison Capitols in the first round of a best-of-three. The outcome was not what head coach Brad Patterson and his club wanted as they gave up two goals in the final five minutes of regulation,...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Storm set to host Omaha in Clark Cup Playoffs, series starts Saturday

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Tri-City Storm’s schedule for the 2022 Western Conference Semifinal series against the Omaha Lancers has been set. Tri-City will host the opening game of the best-of-three series Saturday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney. The Storm will also host the third game of the series on Tuesday, if necessary. Puck drop for the Storm’s home games in the Western Conference Semifinals playoff round is set for 7:05pm CT. Tickets to Games #1 and #3 at the Viaero Center will go on sale tomorrow at 10am CT. Tickets may be purchased online at www.StormHockey.com, or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 308-338-8144. The Storm’s playoff ticket package will also be available to purchase until midnight tomorrow. Rally towels will be given to the first 2,000 fans who attend Saturday’s home playoff game.
KEARNEY, NE
WFMJ.com

Football: Arvin All Star Classic returning in June

The Jack Arvin All Star Football Classic featuring seniors from Mahoning, Trumbull & Columbiana Counties is returning in 2022. The game wasn't played in 2020 & 2021 due to covid-19. This years game is scheduled for Thursday, June 9 at Hubbard Stadium.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
The Pueblo Chieftain

South boys volleyball team and senior Rittgers prep for first playoffs in program history

The Pueblo South Colts boys' co-op volleyball team has advanced to the regional tournament for the first time.  The Colts head into the playoffs after winning more matches than any team in school history. They finished the year with a record of 19-4 overall and finished second in the Pike Peaks League with a record of 17-3. They also finished ranked in the top ten in the state.   ...
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Madison, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
WIFR

Sky Carp shutout by Kernels 3-0 in series opener

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Sky Carp were held without a hit until a Davis Bradshaw single to left in the fifth inning. Beloit finished with just three hits as the Cedar Rapids Kernels took the series opener 3-0 on a chilly night at ABC Supply Stadium. Sky Carp starting...
BELOIT, WI
WOWT

Omaha Central takes down Bellevue East in OT, 4-2

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Eagles takedown the Chieftan on Bellevue East’s senior night, 4-2, after leading most the game. Despite the loss, Bellevue East’s goalkeeper Schyler Smeby set a single season saves record for the school.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ushl Clark Cup#The Clark Cup Playoffs#Phantoms#Capitols
Times-Republican

Comeback sparks No. 6 Bobcats past Mason City

MASON CITY — The Marshalltown boys’ tennis team found itself out of favor for the first time in a long time, but the Bobcats bounced back the way a top-10 team should. Against another top-10 team, even. The Class 2A No. 6 Marshalltown squad found itself down 4-2...
MASON CITY, IA
WFMJ.com

Howland's Spangler heading to Ashland

Howland senior Rian Spangler is continuing his wrestling career at Ashland University. He's a four year letter winner and finished his career with 106 wins, which is 20th in school history, 53 pins and was a four time district qualifier. He was 35-11 as a senior and earned all conference...
ASHLAND, OH
KCRG.com

Iowa’ Max Murphy looking to break more records

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye runner Max Murphy has already broken the program’s 1,500 meter record, but he wants more. “Hopefully next time I have the chance (to take it lower),” Murphy said on his 3:40.63 time. “I definitely think I have a lot of room for improvement.”
HAWKEYE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

Boardman athletes continuing careers in basketball & lacrosse

A number of Boardman High School athletes announced Wednesday where they will continue their athletic and academic careers. Trey DePietro, a standout on the track and on the basketball court will continue his basketball career at Westminster College. DePietro averaged a double-double for the Spartans last season, scoring 14 points per game to go along with 10 rebounds.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

DiPiero heading to Mercyhurst for soccer

Howland senior Dylan DiPiero signed an agreement Mercyhurst University to continue playing soccer. Dylan was a two-year letter winner for Howland earning All-County, All- Conference, All-District, and All-State recognitions during his tenure. "He is one of the most versatile players I have ever had the privilege to coach at Howland...
WFMJ.com

Boardman's Congson heading to Wheeling University for soccer

Boardman's Cole Congson is continuing his soccer career at Wheeling University in West Virginia. He scored 32 goals in helping the Spartans to a 12-5-2 record. The four year letter winner was named First Team All Ohio, All District Team three years and All Conference Team two seasons. Congson was...
BOARDMAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy