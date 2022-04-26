ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grieving Family, Friends Remember Good Samaritan Aden Perry Who Died Trying To Save Teen Who Crashed Into Sunrise Lake

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLANTATION, Florida (WFOR) — Grieving family and friends of 17-year-old Aden Perry gathered on Monday to honor the young South Florida hero’s heart and spirit after he died trying to save another teen who crashed his car into a Sunrise lake. Aden’s funeral was held at Plantation...

