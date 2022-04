MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of community leaders and residents hopped on a bus Saturday to take a tour of Overtown and Liberty City and it wasn’t just for sightseeing. The goal was to demonstrate some of the progress taking place already in the area and also to show the need for future improvements to come. The Urban League of Miami said their plan is to focus on things like workforce housing, reducing crime and breaking the cycle of poverty — among other things. Organizer T. Willard Fair, President of the Urban League of Miami, said they are presenting the vision for a...

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO