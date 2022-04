High school seniors are facing big life choices as National College Decision Day approaches, especially a senior at Rancho Cucamonga High School who was accepted to 104 schools. There's a bit of a problem at Dylan Little's home. Dylan is getting so many things that it does not fit in the mailbox," his mother, Danielle Little, said. "I applied to 112 and I was invited to 104," Dylan explained. All those acceptance letters also came with some $9 million in scholarship funds, and Dylan had a very clear explanation for why he applied to so many colleges. "I knew that if I started early, like,...

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO