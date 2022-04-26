ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo, Starr, Zapata by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Hannibal. Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Louisiana. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Louisiana. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, The first quarter mile of Edison Avenue beyond the railroad tracks begins flooding near this height. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CDT Thursday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Mississippi River Louisiana 15.0 15.5 15.4 15.0 14.4 13.9 13.5
PIKE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 28.6 Thu 9 AM 27.5 24.8 23.0 28.7 1 PM 4/28
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Zapata County, TX
City
La Joya, TX
City
Hidalgo, TX
City
Sullivan City, TX
County
Hidalgo County, TX
County
Starr County, TX
City
Zapata, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert, including Barstow and Fort Irwin. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust and sand will reduce visibility.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Water deep over Woodruff County Road 775 north of HWY 260, and intersection of HWY 37 and HWY 18 east of Grubbs. Water is encroaching on yards of homes on Pine Street in Patterson. Many acres of cropland, pastures, and timber flooded in Jackson and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 8.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 10.6 Thu 10 AM 10.0 9.5 9.0 *** Crested ***
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 13.6 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Doddridge, Lewis, Tyler, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Doddridge; Lewis; Tyler; Upshur FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Tyler, Doddridge, Lewis and Upshur Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#South Texas#Santa Catarina#Flood Advisory#Hidalgo Starr#Doppler#Escobares
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 07:22:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Juneau and Petersburg areas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Piscataquis, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Piscataquis; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will result in patchy blowing snow over open terrain. * WHERE...Northwest Aroostook and Northern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Power outages are possible.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okeechobee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okeechobee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Okeechobee County through 145 PM EDT At 121 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Fort Drum, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Treasure Island, Okeechobee, Four Seasons Estates, Kissimmee Prarie Preserve and Taylor Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 13.2 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.8 Wed 6 pm CDT 14.6 14.5 14.4
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:47:00 Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Marin Coastal Range; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Sonoma Coastal Range WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING Breezy winds will coninue into the afternoon, but the main wind hazard will pass.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 40.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Thursday was 40.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:47:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...The northern and eastern beaches of both Vieques and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 09:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Pinal OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR PINAL COUNTY FRIDAY The Pinal County Department of Air Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County including Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Coolidge, and Florence on Friday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County, visit the Pinal County Department of Air Quality internet site at https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/AirQuality/Documents/Forecast/ aqforecast.pdf
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy