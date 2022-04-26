ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA Twitter reacts to the Brooklyn Nets being swept by the Boston Celtics

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C053V_0fK4dSUK00

A Brooklyn Nets season that began with championship-or-bust expectations ended with a thud on Monday night at the Barclays Center, where the Boston Celtics completed a 4-0 first-round sweep to send the Nets into an uncertain offseason.

Ben Simmons was ruled out for the game on Sunday, and wasn’t even present on the Nets’ bench to cheer on his teammates. With the Nets needing huge games from its two superstars, only one delivered in the most important game of the year.

Kevin Durant went quiet in Game 3, but took a much more aggressive approach in Game 4 – yet still was thrown off by the Celtics’ smothering defense. Durant shot just 13-of-31 from the field, including 3-of-11 from long range, and finished with a game-high 39 points.

Kyrie Irving, who stole the show in Game 1 with a fantastic performance, had a third consecutive sub-par game, taking just 13 shots and finishing with 20 points.

The game went down to the wire, but a transition layup by the Celtics off a Durant free-throw miss increased Boston’s advantage to four points and all but sealed the game.

Here’s what fans and analysts had to say after Game 4.

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nets have made decision on Steve Nash’s future?

Steve Nash’s second season as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets is on the verge of ending in disappointment, but it does not sound like it will be his last. The Nets are in a 3-0 series hole against the Boston Celtics. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that he does not believe Nets management will use Nash as the “fall guy” after what has been an extremely tumultuous season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Here’s What Ben Simmons Told The Nets

When Ben Simmons first arrived in Brooklyn, he and the team both said it would take him some time to get back in the space mentally to play. Then back problems arose, delaying his return further. Now, according to Shams Charania, it’s both. Per Charania via Bleacher Report, “Ben...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Complex

People Sound Off After Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Irving Would Use Russia Invading Ukraine as Excuse to Not Play

Stephen A. Smith prompted reactions once again on Monday after he suggested that Kyrie Irving would use Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an excuse to not play. Prior to Monday’s First Take, Smith promised to go off on the Brooklyn Nets following the team’s third consecutive defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics. “Honest to God I don’t know what I’m going to say this morning,” he tweeted. When the episode arrived, he directed some particularly questionable criticism at Irving, who he appeared to suggest would make up any excuse in order to skip a game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Makes His Future Plans Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets got shoved out of the NBA playoffs early when the Boston Celtics completed an opening-round sweep on Monday night. After getting eliminated by his old team, Kyrie Irving has a decision to make this offseason. Irving could decline a $36.5 million player option to sign a long-term...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Josiah Johnson
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Believes James Harden Needs To Play Less Passively And Says Doc Rivers Needs To Step In: "That’s Probably On Coach To Talk To Him And Tell Him To Take More Shots"

Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers just dropped consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors after looking like they would sweep their opponents. The 3-0 series has quickly become a 3-2 series and the 76ers are looking out of sorts on the court. One of the main culprits for the same...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Denies The Rumors That LeBron James Is The GM Of The Lakers: "I Don’t Even Think LeBron Does That. He Might Have Input Or Know Some Information. But Him Saying 'This Is Who You Should Get', I Don't Think It Works Like That."

Kevin Durant has an entire season's worth of introspection to do until October this season after his Brooklyn Nets' campaign ended with a whimper in a first-round sweep loss to the Boston Celtics. The Nets faced heaps of drama all season long, be it from the vaccination status of Kyrie Irving or the trade for Ben Simmons that saw James Harden head to Philadelphia.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Lakers#Ringernba#Kd
fadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Current Players’ Status For The 2022-23 Season: Kyrie Irving Promises He Will Re-Sign, Ben Simmons Is Set To Make $35.5 Million

The Brooklyn Nets entered the 2021-22 season as the betting favorites to win the title with a Big-3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. The Nets season quickly spun out of control as Kyrie Irving missed the first half of the season with vaccination issues, and Kevin Durant was sidelined with a sprained MCL that kept him out of the lineup for over a month. James Harden scoffed at the Nets’ broken-down roster and demanded a trade, eventually landing on the 76ers for Ben Simmons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant's 2 Tweets After The Nets Got Swept By The Celtics

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were embarrassingly swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs on Monday evening at Barclays Center in New York. Losing in the first-round is bad when you have two superstars (Durant and Kyrie Irving), but getting swept is arguably a fireable offense for their head coach Steve Nash.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy