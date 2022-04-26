ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

What A Darren Waller New Contract Would Look Like For The Packers

cheeseheadtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers have interest in trading for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, per Cheesehead TV's Aaron Nagler, a negotiation that started when the Packers traded Adams to the Raiders. At that point, Green Bay wanted Waller as part of the package, but Adams was a franchise-tagged player,...

cheeseheadtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Sends Message To Tom Brady

Over the weekend, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. An honor given to individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the world of sports. And when Rob Gronkowski learned of his friend’s latest achievement, he was sure to give Brady a shoutout. “Tom deserves...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Should Trade for Two-Time 700 Yard Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have been in the market for a receiver all off-season. They lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason but brought in Sammy Watkins last week. It was announced that the Giants might be trying to trade former first-round pick Kardarius Toney but reports came out today of them trying to move a receiver the Packers should do their homework on. This is why the Packers SHOULD trade for Darius Slayton.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Hot 104.7

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will certainly be one of the teams to watch throughout this year’s NFL Draft. After trading star wideout Davante Adams to Las Vegas, the Packers have a lot of ammunition in this year’s draft, and many will be curious to see how it is spent later this week and weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Howe
Person
George Kittle
Yardbarker

Packers Are Pursuing Former Pro Bowl Raiders Tight End Via Trade

The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders have already made a blockbuster trade this offseason. A little over a month ago, the Packers traded their All-Pro wide receiver to the Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s draft. Previously, the team had placed the franchise tag on Adams. Over the course of the last few weeks, new details of their negotiations have emerged. Reportedly, the Packers were willing to pay Adams more money than he got in his new deal with Las Vegas. Adams, however, wanted to play closer to his family. Another detail was that Green Bay wanted Darren Waller in return. League rules, though, forbid a player who has been franchise tagged from being traded for another player. According to sources speaking with Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler, the Packers have not given up trying to acquire the one-time Pro Bowl tight end.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Rapoport: Packers “Should Be In the Mix” for Deebo Samuel

The NFL offseason has been flush with star players changing teams. Whether it be a trade or free agency, there has been no shortage of drama surrounding certain NFL stars. One of the latest names to appear in trade rumors is that of Deebo Samuel, the All Pro wide receiver of the San Francisco 49ers. While there are several teams who may desire to trade for the disgruntled wide receiver, the Packers are a team that keeps being brought up. Of course, the Packers lost their own All Pro wide receiver in Davante Adams when he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Today on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport addressed the Packers and Deebo Samuel rumors.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Green Bay Packers#Las Vegas Raiders#Athletic#Dolphins
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Darren Waller is a perfect fit for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world when they traded superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in March. Adams was a legitimate alpha wide receiver and quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target. Adams, who was an All-Pro in each of the last two seasons, instantly created a massive void in Green Bay’s offense when he was dealt to Las Vegas.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Darren Waller trade comments

While a recent report suggested he might be traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Green Bay Packers, tight end Darren Waller has heard nothing of the sort. In an interview with The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio, Waller told Gelb that his focus is on learning the offensive system of new coach Josh McDaniels and his staff. Furthermore, he added that in conversations he had with the team, Waller was told in no uncertain terms that he’s not going anywhere.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

This Trade with New York Giants Gives Packers the Seventh Overall Pick

There have been no shortage of trade rumors and scenarios this offseason. We have even seen some blockbuster deals, including the one that sent Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers to Las Vegas Raiders. There may be more on the way involving current players as Deebo Samuel has reportedly demanded a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Still others involve draft picks that will move teams up and down the picking order. NFL.com’s Cynthia Frelund believes that the Packers and New York Giants will agree on a trade that will give the Packers the seventh overall pick in the Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy