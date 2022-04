Josh Brolin has revealed that he once turned down the lead role in Jurassic World.The Avengers: Infinity War star had apparently been offered the part of Owen Grady, which eventually went to Chris Pratt.Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Brolin said that he turned down the role because he was unable to picture himself as Owen. “With all respect to Steven [Spielberg, who executive produced the film], I could not picture me doing it,” he said. “I could not picture me being that guy.“And I’m very, very happy, based on my decision, of what Chris does with...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO