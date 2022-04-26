ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

Steele County Young Life Cake Auction Sets Record; Live Bidding Returns

By Roy Koenig
 2 days ago
The Steele County Young Life Cake Auction took on a slight twist this year with the return of a couple of live auction items and the popular Too High or Too Low game. A great crowd viewed the cakes on display at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Most of the cakes...

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault Chamber Business of the Year Finalists Revealed

The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism announced today the three finalists for Business of the Year. They are Reliance Bank, Legacy House, eXp Realty and Vintage Escapes Winery. Vintage Escapes Winery is located at 8950 Dodd Road in Kilkenny. Legacy House brokered by eXp Realty is in the...
FARIBAULT, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Roger Maris Jr. remembers legendary father while supporting Sanford cancer patients

(Fargo, ND) -- Roger Maris Jr. is in the FM metro talking about his father's legendary baseball career while also showing support for cancer patients. "You know I think just trying to be able to continue his legacy and promote the cancer center and get the cancer center to continue doing what they're doing and keep building on what they're doing so that it becomes a national destination for cancer I think is just an honor," said Maris Jr.
FARGO, ND
KIMT

The Landing in Rochester moving into Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Landing MN announced Monday that it will be moving into The Salvation Army’s Social Services Center. The Landing, a Rochester non-profit, helps with homelessness. “The Salvation Army’s doors will open at 8am providing services as usual. Programming will be overseen by staff of both organizations...
AM 1390 KRFO

Find the Secret Waterfall Hidden 80 Miles from Rochester

The spring and summer I'd say are the most popular times of year for people to get out and about in nature. There are all sorts of state parks to check out and hikes to take. But at some point this spring or summer you may want to consider getting away from the popular spots and checking out this secret waterfall hidden in St. Paul, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
