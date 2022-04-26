7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation

PORTER COUNTY, Ida. (CBS) – A body of a missing Indianapolis man has been recovered from a beach in Porter County, Indiana Thursday. The body of Bryce Dunfee, 22, was recovered at West Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park about a half-mile away from where he was reported missing. Responders were dispatched to West Beach in response to a person in the water on Feb. 21. While on the scene, they learned that five people stepped onto a shelf of ice along the shoreline when it began to crack. As the group returned to shore -- Dunfee fell in. His friends tried to rescue him, but the waves and unstable ice hindered their efforts, according to authorities.He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with black sleeves, khaki pants, and black shoes.Ogden Dunes Police Department, Portage Police Department, Gary Police Department, National Park Rangers, and Porter County Coroner's Office are assisting in the investigation.

