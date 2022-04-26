ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation

By Patrick Phillips
wtoc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced 13 arrests Monday in a multi-day operation to combat human trafficking. The operation was meant to address “the demand for commercial sex” in the Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions of South Carolina, Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office...

www.wtoc.com

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
FOX Carolina

Son accused of killing mother

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A couple is charged with murder after a body was found in Buncombe County. The bond was denied for the third mall shooting suspect in Columbia. Tri-County automotive lab expanding. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tri-County automotive lab expanding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
AL.com

South Carolina youth baseball game disrupted by gunfire, ‘traumatized’ kids scramble for safety

Dozens of gunshots rang out during a youth baseball game, sending kids scrambling in South Carolina, video shows. The children were seen running and ducking onto the field as the shots were fired outside a Charleston-area park, according to footage from Facebook user Blake Ferguson. He and Lori Ferguson told WCBD and other news outlets the situation was traumatic for the children who were at the game on Monday, April 25.
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Couple charged with murder after body found

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A man is accused of killing his mother in Spartanburg County. The bond was denied for the third mall shooting suspect in Columbia. Tri-County automotive lab expanding. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tri-County automotive lab expanding.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

South Carolina ranks #5 as most dangerous state for bicyclists

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We all driving on Upstate roads can be dangerous and it turns out riding a bike on them is no different. According to data gathered over a 10 year plan from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows South Carolina ranks at number 5 for the most dangerous state for bicyclists.
GREENVILLE, SC
CBS Chicago

Body of missing Indianapolis man recovered on beach in Porter County

PORTER COUNTY, Ida. (CBS) – A body of a missing Indianapolis man has been recovered from a beach in Porter County, Indiana Thursday. The body of Bryce Dunfee, 22, was recovered at West Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park about a half-mile away from where he was reported missing. Responders were dispatched to West Beach in response to a person in the water on Feb. 21. While on the scene, they learned that five people stepped onto a shelf of ice along the shoreline when it began to crack. As the group returned to shore -- Dunfee fell in. His friends tried to rescue him, but the waves and unstable ice hindered their efforts, according to authorities.He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with black sleeves, khaki pants, and black shoes.Ogden Dunes Police Department, Portage Police Department, Gary Police Department, National Park Rangers, and Porter County Coroner's Office are assisting in the investigation. 
PORTER COUNTY, IN

