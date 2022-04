The most exciting player in baseball is returning to the diamond. Ronald Acuña Jr., rehabbing from major knee surgery, was reactivated from the Injured List on Thursday morning . After going 2-for-5 for the Triple-A Stripers with Alex Anthopoulos in attendance Wednesday night, Acuña returns to Atlanta. He was 7-for-19 (.368) with three stolen bases in six rehab games for Gwinnett but hadn’t played all nine innings until last night’s win over Norfolk — not going more than six in his previous rehab starts.

