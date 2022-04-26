ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers front office needs to start valuing draft picks

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTRBV_0fK4WOsV00

Take a look at the championship contenders around the NBA right now, and one will see a good number of superstars and key players who have been home-grown.

The Golden State Warriors have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The Phoenix Suns possess Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. The Boston Celtics boast Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Green. The Milwaukee Bucks have raised Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Philadelphia 76ers have been patient with Joel Embiid.

The common thread? All were drafted by the team they play for.

Furthermore, all, other than Ayton, have been All-Stars, but not all of them were lottery picks.

To seriously contend for an NBA championship these days, a team needs to draft well. Plus, there have been signs the super-team era is coming to an end.

Look no further than the Los Angeles Lakers’ failed attempt at a super team this season, and the Brooklyn Nets’ disappointing season.

None of the stars the Nets have had the last couple of years (Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden or Ben Simmons) were drafted by the organization.

In recent years, L.A. has traded away a number of draft picks. The Lakers got away with it in 2020, winning the world championship, although there will always be a lingering perception that it was a lucky championship or that it doesn’t fully count because it took place inside the Walt Disney World Resort bubble.

If L.A. is to return to the championship level soon, it needs a philosophical shift when it comes to draft picks.

The Lakers have been giving away draft picks for years

When the Lakers missed the playoffs annually several years ago, they had a number of high draft picks, which they turned into good players such as Julius Randle, D’Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

But once LeBron James arrived, the team went into win-now mode, and draft picks became a casualty of that mindset.

In 2019, they traded their top pick in that year’s draft, which became De’Andre Hunter, as well as multiple other first-round picks, in the deal that brought them Anthony Davis. Despite Davis’ tendency to get injured, he is a truly unique player on both ends of the floor.

Trading for a superstar, even if it requires giving up picks, is acceptable. After all, it’s what the Lakers did in 1975 to land Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

In 2020, after winning it all, L.A. sent its first-round pick that year, along with wing Danny Green, to acquire point guard Dennis Schroder. The move seemed solid at the time. Schroder was young and was projected to somewhat relieve James’ duties.

Unfortunately, Schroder left as a free agent at the end of the season, which meant the Lakers essentially gave up that pick for nothing.

Then came the move that most consider a huge blunder: Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and a 2021 first-round pick for Russell Westbrook.

At that point, the team’s habit of giving up first-round draft picks had reached overkill status.

As it is, the Lakers will have very few draft picks for the rest of this new decade. That will present a problem. James is 37 years of age, and although Davis is only 29, he could always choose to leave once James does so himself.

At that point, L.A. will not be able to rebuild through the draft for a while.

The irony for the Lakers

Interestingly, the Lakers have actually done a very good job of drafting in recent years, provided they had picks to use.

Randle has become a bona fide star, as has Ingram. Russell and Ball may not be stars, but both are good, solid pieces.

One can argue the Lakers made a big mistake in 2017 by taking Ball instead of Tatum or Donovan Mitchell, but other than that, their drafting record has been very strong.

The key here is that they have also made the most of low draft picks, especially in the second round. Such picks have yielded diamonds in the rough such as Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. and Ivica Zubac.

In 2019, the team acquired the 46th pick in that year’s draft, which had been used by the Orlando Magic to take Talen Horton-Tucker, for cash and a future second-round selection in 2020.

However, the Lakers jettisoned all of those men, save for Horton-Tucker, whom they have tried to trade dating to last season.

Sometimes, trading a few draft picks or young prospects is unavoidable when a superstar such as Davis is available. But getting rid of all or most of them ends up shortening a team’s competitive window.

Have the Lakers finally learned their lesson?

Reportedly, the team looked into sending Westbrook and at least one future first-round pick to the Houston Rockets prior to the trading deadline for former All-Star John Wall. Reportedly, Klutch Sports, James’ agency, and the Lakers’ coaching staff pushed for the trade to happen.

But it didn’t.

Now, the team is reportedly reluctant to part with either its 2027 or 2029 first-round pick, the only two it can legally trade this offseason.

Via Lakers Daily:

“The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly do what they can to hold onto their first-round draft picks in both 2027 and 2029.

“Jovan Buha of The Athletic answered questions from fans and indicated that the Lakers’ mindset might change if they can deal away Russell Westbrook or find a way to aid their overall lineup by using one of the picks.

“’Based on their deadline activity, and everything that I’ve heard dating back to last season, I think the Lakers are going to do everything they can to retain their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks,’ Buha wrote. ‘But if trading one of the picks is the best path to dumping Westbrook and/or significantly improving the roster, I think they will strongly consider it.’”

Even if general manager Rob Pelinka has indeed learned his lesson about how important draft picks are, he has made his bed, and as a result, he will have very limited resources to use for the next several years.

Comments / 2

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Denies The Rumors That LeBron James Is The GM Of The Lakers: "I Don’t Even Think LeBron Does That. He Might Have Input Or Know Some Information. But Him Saying 'This Is Who You Should Get', I Don't Think It Works Like That."

Kevin Durant has an entire season's worth of introspection to do until October this season after his Brooklyn Nets' campaign ended with a whimper in a first-round sweep loss to the Boston Celtics. The Nets faced heaps of drama all season long, be it from the vaccination status of Kyrie Irving or the trade for Ben Simmons that saw James Harden head to Philadelphia.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Joel Embiid Makes His Opinion On James Harden Very Clear

Through the first five games of the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round series against Toronto, James Harden has taken on a secondary scoring role, averaging 18.4 points on 13.4 shots per outing. It sounds like Joel Embiid wants that to change moving forward. In his press conference this morning, Embiid was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley's Savage Comeback At Kevin Durant After He Called Himself A God: "God Sitting At Home With A Play-In Banner."

Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant are well and truly going at one another following the latter's sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics. It all began when Barkley suggested that Kevin Durant was a 'bus rider' and not a driver during his championship runs with Golden State, basically implying that KD had won without being the main man on those teams.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#The Phoenix Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Brooklyn Nets
The Spun

2 Dark Horse Teams Emerging For Carmelo Anthony

Veteran small forward Carmelo Anthony will become a free agent this summer. According to a report, two teams have emerged as “dark horses” to land the former star. ‘Melo spent the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played 26.0 minutes per game, averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists for the season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Lakers Daily

Lakers insider believes they are going to do ‘everything they can’ to retain their 2027 and 2029 1st-round picks

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly do what they can to hold onto their first-round draft picks in both 2027 and 2029. Jovan Buha of The Athletic answered questions from fans and indicated that the Lakers’ mindset might change if they can deal away Russell Westbrook or find a way to aid their overall lineup by using one of the picks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Westbrook removes references of the Lakers, Rockets and Wizards from Instagram, keeps Thunder posts

As the inevitable messy divorce between Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers creeps closer, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to scrub any posts that can tie him back to his time with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Lakers. The only posts that remain for Westbrook that affiliate himself with a team is the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he spent the first 11 seasons of his career at.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Valanciunas and the Pelicans host conference foe Phoenix

LINE: Pelicans -2.5; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jonas Valanciunas and the New Orleans Pelicans host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. The Pelicans are 25-27 in conference play. New Orleans has a 23-30 record in games decided by at least 10 points. The Suns are 39-13 in Western Conference...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Is James Harden to blame for Sixers not closing out Raptors?

Joel Embiid is hobbling. James Harden is regressing. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are slumping. Is it time to panic in Philadelphia?. Following the 76ers’ 103-88 loss at home to the Fred VanVleet-less Raptors, Shannon Sharpe says his level of concern is only 3.5 out of 10 for Philly, which still leads 3-2 as the first-round series returns to Toronto — but that 3.5 can shoot up the scale quickly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy