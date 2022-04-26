Punch Press Setup / Operator

I have written about several watercraft in a few previous articles, including the Watercar, claiming to be the fastest amphibious vehicle in the world. In my research for other similar vehicles, I came across the pictured craft with a somewhat “muddied” history. First, who knew there were multiple options when seeking out amphibious vehicles to experience thrill rides on both water and land? I introduce you to the Quadski by Gibbs Sports, although finding a new one today might be difficult.
