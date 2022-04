Jimmy Garoppolo has no problem if the San Francisco 49ers package him with Deebo Samuel in a trade this offseason. In fact, he would love if that happens. The 49ers want to move on from Garoppolo as they try to clear up major cap space and pave the way for Trey Lance to take over as QB1. Meanwhile, Samuel has been quite clear on his desire to leave and has already requested a trade away from the team.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO