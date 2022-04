Final week of the season is good opportunity to assess play of young depth-defensemen ahead of September training camp. Plus, Matty Beniers update. These final three games of the season represent an opportunity for some of the team's younger defensemen to get significant minutes to demonstrate their potential fit for next season and beyond wearing the Kraken "S." With Vince Dunn and Haydn Fleury both out with upper-body injuries, Dennis Cholowski, Will Borgen, Derrick Pouliot and Cale Fleury will all get big minutes in some or all of the games this week.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO