The Coalition for Kids is partnering with Washington County Schools to offer after-school programs for county students. Jerry Boyd, the director of county schools, told the more than 200 donors who attended an annual fundraising luncheon at the Coalition for Kids facility in Johnson City on Tuesday that he was “excited” to be working with the United Way organization to offer “high quality after-school programming.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO