ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Australian regulator sues Uber for misleading fares, seeks $19 mln penalty

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2950wZ_0fK4TDCj00

April 26 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog is suing Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) and seeking a A$26 million ($18.69 million) fine from the ride-hailing platform after it admitted to misleading consumers about ride fare estimates and cancellation fees.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on Tuesday said Uber admitted that between December 2017 and September 2021 it warned consumers they would be charged fees for cancelling rides even though the cancellation was sought during its "free cancellation period."

"Uber admits it misled Australian users for a number of years, and may have caused some of them to decide not to cancel their ride after receiving the cancellation warning, even though they were entitled to cancel free of charge under Uber's own policy," ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

The ACCC also said Uber admitted to have falsely represented fare estimates for its Uber Taxi option as its algorithm would almost always inflate the range and the actual fare would be lower than the company's cheapest estimate.

"The misleading information on Uber's app deprived consumers of a chance to make an informed decision about whether or not to choose the Uber Taxi option," Cass-Gottlieb said.

Uber said that ever since the ACCC has raised the issue, it has "worked to streamline our in-app messages to make it clear exactly when cancellation charges will or will not apply, per occasion, so that riders always have certainty."

The ACCC and Uber are jointly seeking court orders, including declarations that the ride-hailing platform breached the country's consumer law, and to impose upon it penalties, the regulator said further.

($1 = 1.3910 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Uber agrees to $19M fine over misleading riders on cancellation charges

Uber agreed to pay a fine of around $19 million in Australia for misleading riders by falsely warning they could be charged a cancellation fee and for inflating estimates of comparable taxi rides. The country's consumer watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, said Tuesday that Uber B.V. – a...
AUSTRALIA
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#Uber Technologies Inc#Accc#Uber Taxi
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Mask Mandate Dropped: The Latest Rules for Airlines, Buses, Trains, Uber, Lyft

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A federal judge in Florida on April 18 overturned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mask mandate for public transit, including air travel, saying the order exceeded the agency's authority. The mandate was set to expire May 3. As a result, airports, airlines, ride-hailing services and transit systems responded by making mask-wearing optional or continuing to require them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Liquor giant Bacardi sues American Airlines for 'losing or stealing' 400 cases of French cognac worth $65,000 that disappeared during a flight from Paris to LA

Bacardi is suing American Airlines over $65,000 worth of French cognac that disappeared during a flight from Paris to Los Angeles last year. According to the lawsuit, Bacardi gave American Airlines 24 pallets containing 1,680 cases to transport on a flight from Paris to Los Angeles International Airport. Six of...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Heathrow says current surge in demand for air travel will drop off to 'winter freeze': Airport's boss warns of 'uncertain outlook' due to fears over 4th Covid wave and Ukraine war as he defends ticket price hike despite queue chaos

Bosses at Heathrow Airport warn the current surge in demand will subside in a 'winter freeze' as the UK's busiest flight hub expects to remain loss-making throughout 2022. The west London airport, which expects to see more than 52million passengers this year alone, is not expecting a return to profit-making despite a recent deluge of travellers.
TRAVEL
CNBC

Nasdaq loses nearly 4%, hits fresh low for 2022

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday with shares selling off into the close, as investors dumped equities on fears of an economic slowdown. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.95% and hit a fresh 52-week low to close at 12,490.74. The index retreated further into bear market territory, sitting now about 23% off its high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 809.28 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240.18. The S&P 500 lost 2.8% at 4,175.20.
STOCKS
Sharee B.

Gas Prices Puts Pressure on Uber and Lyft Drivers as They Consider Ditching the Apps Altoghether

Gas prices have been at record highs over the past couple of months and rideshare drivers are having a hard time keeping up. At its highest point this Spring, a gallon of gas was as much as $6.09 per gallon in Western states like California. However, prices remained above the $4 dollar mark for much of the United States as well, prompting local congressmen to introduce the idea of a gas stimulus rebate in order to curb the staggering costs of filling up the gas tank.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Travellers could lose summer holidays as minister warns of ‘unprecedented surge’ in passport applications

UK travellers could lose out on holidays this summer because of an “unprecedented” surge in passport applications.Those hoping to travel abroad have been warned to renew their passports “as soon as possible” by Home Office minister Kevin Foster, who said a million passport applications were received in the last month alone.“To put that into context, we usually deal with seven million in a whole year,” he told MPs.“We would advise people this is a very, virtually unprecedented surge in demand, and if people are planning to travel this summer we would advise them to get their application in as soon...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled more than 70 flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Saturday. The Independent calculates 12 domestic flights, including departures to all three airports it serves in Scotland.A total of 60 short-haul international flights are cancelled.BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given notice of a week or two – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While airlines will not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

JetBlue Shares Fall As Airline Cuts Summer Flight Schedule

JetBlue Airways shares fell 11% on Tuesday after the carrier said it will trim its summer schedule to address a series of challenges ahead of what could be a record U.S. travel season as the COVID pandemic recedes. U.S. airlines are working to aggressively ramp up hiring as they prepare...
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy