Cinedigm is looking to ramp up production for its podcast network with the hire of Pacific Obadiah, an audio producer who most recently helped create the podcasts SCP Archives and Insidious Inspirations under the streaming company’s Bloody Disgusting horror banner. As a podcast producer for Cinedigm, Obadiah will identify new and existing IP to adapt into podcasts, in addition to overseeing the production of current shows Obadiah will focus on podcasts for the Bloody Disgusting podcast network, which first launched in 2017 before the company was acquired by Cinedigm, though the streaming company may eventually launch new shows attached to its other brands,...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO