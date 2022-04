The 2021-22 version of the Stanley Cup playoffs kicks off next Monday. The Toronto Maple Leafs will be attempting to get past the first round of the postseason for the first time since 2004 when the Pat Quinn-coached team captained by Mats Sundin defeated the Ottawa Senators in seven games to advance to the second round. That was as far as the team would go; and, they lost to the Philadelphia Flyers in six games during round two.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO