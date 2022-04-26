ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

Steele County Young Life Cake Auction Sets Record; Live Bidding Returns

By Roy Koenig
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Steele County Young Life Cake Auction took on a slight twist this year with the return of a couple of live auction items and the popular Too High or Too Low game. A great crowd viewed the cakes on display at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Most of the cakes...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

