Wichita, KS

Shooting in southeast Wichita injures one

By Knss Staff
 2 days ago

A person was injured following a shooting in southeast Wichita. It happened around 6:00 p.m. Monday evening in the 4600 block of Meadowview, near 47th south and Southeast Blvd.

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputies were called and discovered a person with multiple gunshot wounds.  They were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe it began as a domestic violence incident.  The parties involved in the shooting are believed to be known to one another, and there are no safety concerns for the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
Wichita, KS
