Shooting in southeast Wichita injures one

A person was injured following a shooting in southeast Wichita. It happened around 6:00 p.m. Monday evening in the 4600 block of Meadowview, near 47th south and Southeast Blvd.

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputies were called and discovered a person with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe it began as a domestic violence incident. The parties involved in the shooting are believed to be known to one another, and there are no safety concerns for the public.

The incident remains under investigation.