City Council OKs 11-acre Food Bank of Delaware campus

Milford City Council on Monday evening approved the Food Bank of Delaware’s application to build a new campus on an 11-acre parcel in Independence Commons Business Park on Airport Road.

The facility will include Food Bank of Delaware offices, greenhouses, growing space, a grocery store-like operation and an orchard.

The garden and greenhouses will be used to grow produce for Food Bank clients and also as a community garden.

Food Bank executive director Chad Robinson said the organization worked with the Boys and Girls Club and veterans’ home to ensure they would have access to the common areas of the facility and that parking and traffic would not be obstructed or overwhelmed.

The motion to amend the previously-approved Conditional Use permit passed unanimously.