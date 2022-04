MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It was “one of those games.”. Penn State, 18-21 coming in to Wednesday’s game against West Virginia and an 8-4 loser to the Mountaineers 15 days ago, was clearly a notch or two below WVU in performance this year. In any individual game, though, anything can happen, and in this one, the visiting Nittany Lions made most of the plays, got most of the breaks and came away with a deserved 8-4 win over WVU, reversing the score from the contest in University Park.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO