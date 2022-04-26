ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ossining, NY

Wrong Kind of Smoke: Ossining, NY Firefighters Respond to 4/20 Blaze

By Jonah
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Light it up! No, not the house... Firefighters responded to the wrong kind of blaze on 4/20 this week. Let's get to the good news first: everyone, including firefighters and a pet dog, walked away from the fire unharmed, and the happy ending had a lot to do with the quick...

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 0

