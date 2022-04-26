ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Lynch: 49ers willing to 'foot the bill' for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
 2 days ago

A lot can change between now and Week 1 for the 49ers.

As it stands, Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster, along with his $26.9 million salary for 2022. Three days remain until the NFL Draft begins on Thursday night in Las Vegas, but if any 49ers player is traded before then, it would probably be Deebo Samuel .

Garoppolo would have to pass a physical to be traded, so the 49ers need to hold on to him until at least late June or July as he recovers from shoulder surgery. For now, Lynch is still singing Jimmy G’s praises.

“Guys like that don't fall out of trees,” Lynch told reporters Monday. “He's a good player at a position where they're hard to find. And so, you certainly don't just give guys like that away and we can, I guess foot the bill, if you want to describe it as that. And so, we'll be patient with that one.”

Lynch is in a tough spot, as Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery on March 8, less than a week before the 2022 NFL league year began. Lynch doesn’t really have much else to say, as the franchise is likely trying to keep Jimmy G’s trade value as high as possible.

“Jimmy is working hard in the rehab process,” Lynch said. “He did his surgery down in Los Angeles and is doing the rehab down there. We've been in contact with his representation and in communication with him. I think the progress is good. So, he's tracking kind of right where we said, throwing towards the end of June and then ramping it up from there. So, that's where that's at.”

Lynch said the team never had a trade in the works before Garoppolo decided to get surgery.

“No, it never got to that point,” Lynch said. “There were certainly the various discussions that were at different places in terms of how far along, and that certainly threw a wrench in those things. But you adapt and you move forward. And like we said, we like things that Jimmy brings to the table. And so, we're doing what we think is best for our team and for Jimmy by keeping him with us for right now.”

Garoppolo’s credentials and reputation are well-known at this point. He’s compiled a 35-16 record, including the playoffs, through five seasons with the 49ers. Garoppolo has led the 49ers to a Super Bowl and two NFC Championships. Last season was the second of his career notching at least double-digit touchdowns. He threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the regular season but just 535 yards, two touchdowns and three picks in three postseason games.

Last year, Garoppolo mentored rookie quarterback Trey Lance, who is expected to get every chance to be a starter in 2022. Lynch shot down an ESPN report that said Lance was already assured of a starting role.

“All these reports, I don't know where they all come from, but we always believe in competition," Lynch said. "I think though, at the same time, we are great believers in what Trey Lance brings to the table. We believe he's ready. He's going to have to show that and I think he's ready to show that to us, show that to his teammates and show that to the world, so we're excited for that opportunity that he has.”

So, we could be headed toward a real quarterback controversy in 2022. Jimmy G's got the salary and experience, so how long of a leash would Lance get as a starter? Stay tuned to see how it all plays out.

Though the 49ers can trim $25.5 million off their salary cap for 2022 by trading or cutting Garoppolo, Lynch said he’s not concerned about outside perception that his team hasn’t been able to sign big-money free agents this offseason. The team’s biggest deal remains the three-year, $40.5 million pact with cornerback Charvarius Ward.

“I think a lot of people see that correlation between the money that Jimmy is due and that is somehow prohibiting us from doing what we wanted to do, that wasn't the case,” Lynch said. “We had a plan, we've been very aggressive, top five, top ten team in terms of cash – and we've had the pedal down for five years. It was time to probably, on the whole, take a step back in terms of the amount of cash and cap we were spending. And so that was planned all along. And still, I think despite those kinds of challenges we were able to have, what I believe, is a really productive offseason. And I'm really excited with where our team's at.”

Lynch announced the 49ers have picked up Nick Bosa’s fifth-year option for 2023, which was expected, while also expressing confidence that the franchise will sort out a solution with Deebo . Otherwise, this offseason was marked by a bevy of low-profile special teams signings. According to The Athletic’s David Lombardi (and his infamous spreadsheet), the 49ers only have about $750,000 in cap room after the team also announced it tendered a one-year contract to Azeez Al-Shaair.

It’s worth noting Lynch hinted San Francisco could make a trade for a Day 1 draft pick. For now, the Niners don’t have a selection until Day 2 with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round.

“It's going to be a little boring on Day 1,” Lynch said. “We're not used to that. We're used to having some action and we'll see, that might happen again.”

