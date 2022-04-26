ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsborg, KS

Police report filed in alleged water cooler tampering incident at Bethany College

By The Associated Press
KWCH.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINDSBORG, Kan. (KWCH/AP) - Update: Eyewitness News has learned a police report has been filed with the Lindsborg Police Department regarding an incident involving allegations of water cooler tampering during a baseball game at Bethany College. The report lists seven male victims, ranging in age from 20 to 31...

www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

Salina Journal

Report reveals details in Kansas Wesleyan baseball team's possible water cooler contamination case

At least seven people drank from a contaminated water cooler used by the Kansas Wesleyan baseball team last weekend at Bethany College, according to police reports obtained by the Journal on Wednesday morning. Six of the victims listed their employer or school as Kansas Wesleyan, according to Lindsborg police. The other did not list an employer or school. ...
