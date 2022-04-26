New Food Made From Cats' Natural Prey - Mice!

Over the years, longtime California pet store owner Tom Radcliffe heard from numerous customers whose picky cats wouldn't eat brand name cat foods, or meats like chicken and fish. It occurred to Radcliffe, that cats might want to eat something that tastes like the food they like to hunt, which lead him to start Mouser Cat Food made from a cat's natural prey - mice!

After selling his pet stores, Radcliffe started Muridae Pet and began developing the Mouser line with animal nutritionist. The company's website says Mouser is the world's first cat food with a cat's most natural prey: mice ! Mouser is 97% meat, gluten free, made and sourced in the U.S., and available in a variety of flavors:

Field Hunter - which combines mouse with chicken

Forest Hunter - which combines mouse with turkey

Pond Hunter - which combines mouse with duck

Brush Hunter - which combines mouse with rabbit

You can buy Mouser at pet stores in San Diego County, throughout California, Arizona, Nevada and a few other states will be adding distribution soon. To find a location near you, check the Mouser website .

Mouser retails at anywhere from $1.99 - $2.39 for a 5.5 ounce can, which is pricier that common brands because according to Radcliffe, mice are "ridiculously expensive!" Radcliffe does not use lab-research mice, he buys from suppliers that breed mice to feed reptiles and other animals. As a result, mice meat costs 10 times more than most other meats.

Despite the price, Mouser is already gaining a following with cat owners, who report that their picky cats really like the taste!