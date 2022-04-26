ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bo my! Bichette's first grand slam leads Blue Jays over Sox

 2 days ago

TORONTO -- Bichette knows timing. As the game buzzed by in a blur, Bo Bichette delivered the sonic boom with his first career grand slam, a perfect moment set up by so many others earlier in the game. This was what the Blue Jays and Bichette have been waiting...

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Series Preview

Fresh off their first series sweep of the season and a rest day to boot, the Yankees have no excuse to not let the results keep rolling as the Orioles arrive for a three-game set. Surely the series loss and power outage at Camden Yards last week has to still sting — perhaps they can use that as added motivation in this upcoming slate of games against the Birds.
BALTIMORE, MD
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Blue Jays try to keep home win streak going, host the Red Sox

LINE: Blue Jays -143, Red Sox +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox trying to extend a three-game home winning streak. Toronto has a 12-6 record overall and a 6-2 record at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .252, the best team batting average in the AL.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Bosox put RHPs Houck, Crawford on restricted list at Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox put right-handers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford on the restricted list before Monday night’s game in Toronto, the opener of a four-game series north of the border. To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Bogaerts leads Red Sox against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -154, Red Sox +132; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays after Xander Bogaerts had four hits against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Toronto has a 12-7 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Blue Jays...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Who's hotter? Ward slams, nearly cycles as Halos roll

ANAHEIM -- It's hard to find a hotter hitter in baseball than Angels right fielder Taylor Ward right now. Ward has been off to a blistering start offensively this season and nearly hit for the cycle in a 9-5 win over the Guardians on Wednesday, falling just a single short of the accomplishment. But he more than made up for it, as he went 3-for-4 with a double in the first, a grand slam in the second, a walk in the fourth and a triple in the sixth to back Shohei Ohtani, who pitched five innings and allowed two runs to pick up his second win.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

So close! Moore one pitch from franchise first

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers have never pitched an immaculate inning. And while they still haven’t, left-handed reliever Matt Moore nearly made history in his outing on Wednesday night. He threw just nine pitches in the sixth inning, and was one pitch away from the achievement. He opened the sixth...
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

'I've been through everything': Katoh records first MLB hit

TORONTO -- Gosuke Katoh was fighting back tears when he took the Rogers Centre field in the fifth inning. The utility man was fresh off a wave of high-fives and congrats after earning his first career big league hit in the Blue Jays' 7-1 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday -- a double to left-center field with two outs in the bottom of the fourth off Boston starter Michael Wacha.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Another first for Ohtani: 3-hit game while pitching

ANAHEIM -- Unlike his last start against the Astros that saw him flirt with a perfect game, two-way star Shohei Ohtani didn’t quite have his best stuff against the Guardians on Wednesday at Angel Stadium. But Ohtani showed he can still be effective despite that, as he grinded his...
MLB
MLB

Offensive spark missing for Rangers in loss

ARLINGTON -- The Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants just didn’t work out for the Rangers on Tuesday in a 5-1 loss to the Astros at Globe Life Field. Rangers infielder Brad Miller got some laughs out of his pregame apparel. He wore Nathaniel Lowe’s jeans while taking batting practice after losing a bet in Oakland. After hitting a few balls deep before the game, Miller said that if he performed well at the plate on Tuesday, he would keep the jeans and pass them around the team.
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

Santander homers to extend on-base streak, leads lively offense

NEW YORK -- In baseball, April arrives full of twists. Early season results thwart expectations. Surprises emerge, seemingly out of left field. Take the Orioles’ pitching staff, whose first-month success few predicted. • Rutschman returns to action, doubles in 2022 debut. To most outside onlookers, the Orioles’ offense looked...
BALTIMORE, MD

