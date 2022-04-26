ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gerow: Fighting for less government, more individual liberty

echo-pilot.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020 election raised questions and concerns in the minds of voters ranging from the integrity of election procedures to access to the ballot. What, if any, reforms to election law would you support to ensure all Pennsylvania voters have equal access to free, fair, secure elections?. Specifically, I...

www.echo-pilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Daily Montanan

Upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases could curb colleges’ use of affirmative action

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Supreme Court dominated by conservative justices could fundamentally reshape the college admissions process later this year when it takes up two landmark cases challenging affirmative action in higher education. The court recently agreed to hear two cases that challenge race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and […] The post Upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases could curb colleges’ use of affirmative action appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Constitution
Reason.com

Justice Gorsuch Calls for Overruling the Insular Cases

Earlier today, in United States v. Vaello-Madero, an 8-1 Supreme Court ruled that Congress can exclude residents of Puerto Rico and other federal territories from SSI benefits extended to residents of the fifty states. The ruling is consistent with precedent under which, among other things, Congress also exempts residents of Puerto Rico from most federal income, estate, and excise taxes. But Justice Neil Gorsuch took the opportunity to author a concurring opinion urging the Supreme Court to reverse the Insular Cases - longstanding precedents under which residents of Puerto Rico and other "unincorporated" territories are excluded from the protection of many of the constitutional rights that apply to residents of the states and conventional federally administered territories (including Washington DC).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Right Is Hijacking the Definition of Personal Freedom

Last week, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle handed down a sweeping 59-page opinion in which she struck down the Biden administration’s requirement that passengers wear masks on airplanes, trains, and similar methods of transportation. Mizelle reasoned, among other things, that the word “sanitation” in the Public Health Service Act, a sprawling 1944 law that grants the federal government powers to respond to public health emergencies, precluded the government from halting the spread of disease unless something specific was being cleaned. Lawrence O. Gostin, university professor and director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, joined Amicus to discuss Mizelle’s reading of the statute, as well as some other broad claims she made about the scope of personal liberty. Our conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
Brazil
Reason.com

Supreme Court Definitively Ends the SALT Tax Deduction Case

As Jonathan Adler points out, today the Supreme Court refused to review a lower-court decision upholding the 2017 tax law's caps on the federal tax deduction for state and local taxes. The law, enacted by a GOP-controlled Congress, limits this $10,000 for individual taxpayers and married couples filing jointly, and $5000 for married people filing separately. Jonathan rightly notes that the case never had much merit, which is why it was uniformly rejected by the lower-court judges who considered it (all of them Democratic appointees).
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Center Square

New York high court hears redistricting arguments Tuesday

(The Center Square) – The New York State Court of Appeals will hear arguments on Tuesday about whether Democrats pushed through redrawn state legislative and U.S. House of Representatives districts that gave them unfair advantages for the upcoming November election. The announcement, posted on the court’s website, came less...
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Ann Arbor News

Jim Harbaugh returns to D.C. in fight for justice system fairness

Jim Harbaugh will be back in the nation’s capital this week to continue his advocacy for equity in the legal system for low-income Americans. Michigan’s head football coach will join politicians and business leaders on Thursday, April 28, in Washington, D.C., for the release of Legal Services Corporation’s latest study on the nation’s perceived “justice gap,” which the nonprofit says has been exacerbated by the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
WASHINGTON, DC
nonprofitquarterly.org

Decriminalizing Abortion: Women of Color Continue to Lead the Fight for Reproductive Justice

On April 7, 2022, Lizelle Herrera, a 26-year-old mother of two, was arrested and charged with murder in Rio Grande City, Texas for having a miscarriage. Why?. While miscarrying, Herrera disclosed information to hospital staff that made them believe she had induced her own abortion. Staff later reported this information to county police. A grand jury indicted Herrera for allegedly causing “the death of an individual,” and her bail was set at $500,000.
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy