ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

USDA animal inspector charged with accepting over 40K in bribes at Texas border

By SBG San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Texas - A Laredo man admitted to accepting bribes while employed as a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lead animal health technician, according U.S. Attorney Jennifer...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Sentencing#Animal Health#Cattle#Mexican
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia settles with widow of Black man killed by state trooper for $4.8 million, attorneys say

(CNN) — The widow of Julian E. Lewis, a Black man who was fatally shot by a Georgia state trooper in August 2020, will receive a $4.8 million settlement from the state, attorneys representing the family said. “While the record-making settlement does not bring back her husband for widow Betty Lewis and other family and loved […] The post Georgia settles with widow of Black man killed by state trooper for $4.8 million, attorneys say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Undocumented immigrant enters guilty plea for conspiring whistleblower’s murder, halts trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRBL) – An undocumented immigrant charged with conspiring a whistleblower’s murder who exposed his multimillion-dollar scheme to employ undocumented workers fraudulently; entered a guilty plea halting his trial. Higinio Perez-Bravo, 52, of Savannah, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, ending his trial as it entered the third day, according to U.S. […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy