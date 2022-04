Click here to read the full article. The annual Coachella music festival has become one of the largest music gatherings in the world, bringing together some 120,000 fans to watch more than 150 acts spanning every genre imaginable. But one constant throughout this year’s three-day event, which runs on two consecutive weekends — and featured Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia with the Weeknd as headliners — was the seeming popularity of Fender guitars. Gearheads were first to take notice of the market penetration that Fender had at the festival, with some reasoning that the brand is a favorite...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO