Taijuan Walker expected to return to Mets’ rotation this weekend

By Mike Puma
New York Post
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Taijuan Walker is ready to make the next one count.

After pitching four innings that consisted of 64 pitches in a simulated game on Monday at Busch Stadium, the Mets right-hander anticipated a return to the rotation this weekend.

“I like where I’m at right now,” Walker said before the Mets faced the Cardinals.

Walker, who has spent the past two weeks on the injured list following a diagnosis of bursitis in his right shoulder, will face the Phillies on the next homestand. According to manager Buck Showalter, that appearance won’t come before Saturday. Tylor Megill will pitch on normal rest for Friday’s series opener.

Walker said he can likely stretch out to 85 pitches for his return.

Taijuan Walker
AP

Tomas Nido started behind the plate for a fourth straight Max Scherzer start on Monday, but Showalter said the right-hander is “fine” throwing to James McCann.

“Max has never voiced to me either way,” Showalter said. “Max is not really an excuse guy. I think we will end up there [with McCann], but Mac may catch the next two days and I didn’t want to make it three days, it didn’t really feel good.”

Showalter was asked if it’s a coincidence Nido has started for each of Scherzer’s outings.

“I don’t know if it’s a coincidence,” Showalter said. “It’s something that has worked so far, but it’s something we will get away from at some point, I think.”

Bench coach Glenn Sherlock rejoined the team after missing 10 games following a positive COVID test.

