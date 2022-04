Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alex Jackson is starting at catcher in place of Narvaez on Thursday and hitting ninth in his season debut. The Brewers called Jackson up for backup backstop duties to fill in for Victor Caratini (COVID-19 IL). Narvaez should be back in action for Friday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO